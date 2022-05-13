ncdot seal

BOONE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has scheduled the replacement of a stormwater pipe on King Street near the intersection of Coffey Street, which will affect traffic on May 17 and 18, according to County Maintenance Engineer Travis Crishawn.

According to Crishawn, construction activities will require both lanes of the road to close between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, and Wednesday, May 18. NCDOT staff placed message boards on May 13 to alert local traffic to the impending closure.

The plans are to detour through traffic via Poplar Grove Connector, Poplar Grove/River Street and Hardin Street, according to Crishawn. Community members can call NCDOT Watauga Maintenance at (828) 268-6040 for questions or concerns.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.