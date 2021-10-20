WATAUGA — While winter may not begin until late December, the weather the cold season brings is just around the corner in Watauga County, and the N.C. Department of Transportation is trying to stay one step ahead.
According to NCDOT Western Mountains Area Communications Officer David Uchiyama, the department’s snow prepping will begin at different times based on the region. For example, Watauga and the rest of the High Country will begin prep work much earlier than Raleigh or its surrounding counties, Uchiyama said.
Snow prep in Watauga started on Wednesday, Oct. 13, with crews testing plows, salt spreaders and other equipment that has spent the past few months not getting used.
“We’ll take the personnel out and have them perform dry runs on each route, get familiar with the route in anticipation of weather later on this season,” County Maintenance Engineer Travis Chrisawn said.
He added it is important they begin preparing in advance of the weather in order to find any issues that need fixing. If the weather has already arrived and they cannot get it clear, it can cause more problems, Chrisawn said.
Chrisawn said Watauga County has 29 NCDOT personnel on call and 16 contractors ready to make sure the roads are clear when the weather turns bad. Their arsenal has 16 salt spreader trucks with plows, three motograters, two dedicated push trucks and a snowblower.
NCDOT also has advice for driving in winter weather conditions available on its website at www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/safety/driving-safety/Pages/winter-weather.aspx.
