BOONE — The North Carolina Association of Educators' "We Heart Public Schools" statewide tour stopped at Watauga High School on May 12 to uplift public school teachers.
Adrienne Stumb, president of Watauga County Association of Educators, said culinary students at the high school baked chocolate chip cookies under the supervision of Morgan Lloyd and Amanda Beane to give out at the event.
They also had donations of raffle prizes from Lowe's Home Improvement, Neighborhood Yoga, Boone Bike and Boone Nutrition. Packets of seeds were also given out to those who stopped by the tent outside of the teacher entrance at the high school.
Stumb said that the goal of the tour is to raise awareness about the positive and constructive work happening in public schools.
"We wanted to make sure that teachers and staff of Watauga County Schools feel valued at the end of a long and challenging school year,” Stumb said in a statement. “We have so many decision-makers, classroom teachers and support staff who have made this year a success, and we wish to honor this achievement."
The “We Heart Public Schools” tour stops in one county each day of the spring semester to spread the word on the value of public schools across North Carolina, according to NCAE.
NCAE’s RV is currently rolling through the mountains of North Carolina and will finish in Cherokee County at the end of May. The tour has stopped in more than 80 counties so far and is on pace to finish visiting its 100th county just before schools finish for the summer.
According to the organization, NCAE is the state’s largest education advocacy organization for public school employees and represents active, retired and student members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.