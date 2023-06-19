BOONE — U.S. Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC) announced her plans to seek reelection in 2024 in North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District, which covers much of northwest North Carolina. The announcement was made on Thursday, June 8.
“In the first months of the new conservative majority in the House, we’ve demonstrated why America desperately needs leadership that is committed to our founding principles of limited government and individual liberty. With each passing week it is painfully obvious that the Biden administration is stuck in a destructive cycle of expanding the reach and power of the federal government over every area of the lives of hardworking Americans. I’m running for reelection to reinvigorate our traditions of self-government and self-reliance, to put a stop to the left’s big government agenda, and place America back on the path of a prosperous future for our children and grandchildren,” Foxx said.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
