Virginia Foxx.jpeg

Virginia Foxx

 File photo

BOONE — U.S. Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC) announced her plans to seek reelection in 2024 in North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District, which covers much of northwest North Carolina. The announcement was made on Thursday, June 8.

“In the first months of the new conservative majority in the House, we’ve demonstrated why America desperately needs leadership that is committed to our founding principles of limited government and individual liberty. With each passing week it is painfully obvious that the Biden administration is stuck in a destructive cycle of expanding the reach and power of the federal government over every area of the lives of hardworking Americans. I’m running for reelection to reinvigorate our traditions of self-government and self-reliance, to put a stop to the left’s big government agenda, and place America back on the path of a prosperous future for our children and grandchildren,” Foxx said.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.