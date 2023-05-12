NCDMV logo

ROCKY MOUNT — Upon passage of a bill by the North Carolina General Assembly, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is announcing changes to the graduated driver licensing (GDL) program for teens.

Effective May 8, teen drivers will again need to have their Level 1 Limited Learner Permit for six months before being able to get their Level 2 Limited Provisional License. Teen drivers will still be required to: be at least 16 years old, log 60 hours of driving time, pass a road test and show printed proof of insurance in the teen driver’s name.

