RALEIGH— The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is moving forward with Medicaid expansion and announcing the anticipated start date of Oct. 1. This announcement is part of a compromise agreement NCDHHS obtained from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that will allow the department to move forward with the required public notices for beneficiaries, counties and providers while still awaiting authority from the NC General Assembly.

To launch expansion on Oct. 1, NCDHHS will still require action by the NC General Assembly — either through “de-coupling” expansion from the budget or through an enacted budget — by Sept. 1. The work the department is doing now will reduce the original implementation period, from 90 to 120 days upon receiving legislative authority, to 30 days so enrollment can begin more quickly.

  

