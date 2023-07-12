HUDSON — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has resumed Saturday hours at 16 driver license offices as the agency expands service opportunity for the busy summer season. The closest one for High Country residents is the Hudson located at 309 Pine Mountain Rd.
According to DMV Communications Manager Mary Homan, the Saturday hours at Hudson and in Morganton are being underutilized. He said they have the capacity to serve many more folks on Saturdays than what they currently have been. Homan said they even had to send employees home early at some Saturday offices because there haven’t been customers to serve.
