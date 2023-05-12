NCDHHS logo.jpg

RALEIGH — About 1.2 million North Carolinians, or nearly 11% of the state’s population, don’t know where their next meal is coming from. To ensure North Carolina children, families and older adults have enough food and good nutrition, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today released the NCDHHS State Action Plan for Nutrition Security. This plan is part of the department’s larger strategic goal to support child and family well-being.

Multiple programs currently exist to meet this goal, including Food and Nutrition Services (FNS), the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), and Medicaid. The action plan leverages those programs to cohesively support whole-person health, brings together efforts by various divisions across NCDHHS and builds upon significant initiatives already implemented by NCDHHS during the pandemic. Programs include the successful Pandemic-EBT program, which has issued more than $2.3 billion in benefits to more than 1.6 million students across North Carolina.

