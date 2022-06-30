RALEIGH — N.C. Department of Transportation contractors across the state will remove nearly all lane closures to reduce traffic congestion over the Independence Day holiday weekend.
Crews will remove lane closures and open all lanes where possible on interstates and highways on the morning of Thursday, June 30 and keep the lanes open until at least the evening of Tuesday, July 5.
Transportation officials anticipate a large volume of traffic over the weekend, especially on interstates and four-lane highways.
A few construction projects — usually bridge replacements — requiring long-term lane closures will retain the current traffic patterns. While lane closures may not be in place, drivers should always remain alert and obey all posted signs when driving in work zones.
NCDOT advises drivers to develop a travel plan in advance and view current road conditions at www.DriveNC.gov.
Drivers should follow these safety tips:
Leave early. Travel at non-peak hours and use alternative routes to avoid the heaviest traffic congestion.
Stay alert. Even when work is paused, you may encounter narrowed lanes, shifts in traffic and lower speed limits through work zones.
Be patient.
Don’t drive drowsy. For extended drives, take frequent breaks to remain alert.
Don’t drive distracted. When drivers are not focused on the road, they react slowly to traffic conditions and are more likely to be involved in a crash.
Operation Firecracker
Independence Day is also a time for law enforcement to crack down on drunk driving. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program is running it’s Operation Firecracker campaign from June 26 through July 11 as part of the “Booze It & Loose It” initiative to reduce drunk driving.
To avoid being arrested or causing a crash, people who drink alcohol should utilize a designated driver, or call a friend, take a cab or use a ride-share service.
