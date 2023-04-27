NCDHHS logo.jpg

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced a change to the Project Access COVID Tests program (Project ACT) that will allow all North Carolina households to request free, at-home COVID-19 tests through June 30. Residents are encouraged to order additional free tests while supplies last.

Once limited to specific zip codes, all North Carolina households can now order free COVID-19 tests through www.AccessCovidTests.org. Each household will receive two kits with five tests per kit, typically within a week of ordering. Households can place a new order for tests once per month throughout the duration of the program.

