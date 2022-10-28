NCDHHS logo

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the first flu-related death of the 2022-23 flu season. An adult in the western part of the state died due to complications of influenza during the third week of October. To protect the privacy of the family, the person's hometown, county, age and gender will not be released.

"This is a sad reminder that flu can be a serious illness and can lead to complications and even death in some cases," said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH. "With flu cases increasing and COVID-19 still with us, it is tremendously important for people to get a flu vaccine this year."

