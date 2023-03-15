RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) officially began issuing 2022 Individual Income Tax refunds on Friday, March 10. Taxpayers may begin receiving refunds through the mail and direct deposit this week. They can learn more about the refund process on the Department’s website. In addition, the “Where’s My Refund” application on the agency website is available for taxpayers to check the status of their individual refunds.

The NCDOR began accepting Individual Income Tax returns on Feb. 2. Taxpayers are encouraged to file their taxes electronically; it is safer, more convenient, and will move through our process faster than traditional paper filing.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.