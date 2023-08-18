Brian Strong.jpeg

Brian Strong

RALEIGH — Brian Strong, a 23-year veteran of the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation, has been named director of the division by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

“Our state parks are an unparalleled resource that preserve North Carolina’s natural beauty for future generations while making our communities even better places to visit and call home,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Brian Strong is a proven leader who has shown his commitment to making North Carolina’s state parks even stronger and I’m confident he will serve our state well.”

  

