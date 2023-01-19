Dobson headshot

Avery County native and current North Carolina Department of Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson. Dobson recently announced he will not run for re-election to the Council of State position in 2024.

 File photo

RALEIGH — North Carolina Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson announced last month that he won’t seek reelection in 2024, saying he’s served enough time with one term in that elected office following previous service as a state legislator and county commissioner.

Dobson, who unveiled his plans at the monthly meeting of 10 statewide elected officials called the Council of State, opens the window for potential replacements to begin building support. Primary elections are just 14 months away.

