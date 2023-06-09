NC DMV

ROCKY MOUNT — In a continuing effort to provide more services online, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will now allow residents with a State ID card to renew online and teen drivers with a Level 3 Full Provisional License to upgrade to a regular Class C license up to one year after expiration.

Previously, once these credentials had expired, these renewals and upgrades had to be done in-person at a driver license office. Regular Class C driver licenses can already be renewed up to two years after expiration.

