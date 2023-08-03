North Carolina Department of Information Technology 2023
RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) Division of Broadband and Digital Equity has extended the deadline for its request for proposals to prequalify internet service providers to participate in multiple broadband expansion programs, beginning immediately with the $400 million Completing Access to Broadband program.

Vendors may now submit proposals via the NC electronic Vendor Portal (eVP) at evp.nc.gov/solicitations until 2 p.m. on Aug. 14. The request for proposals and the accompanying response form are available online.

  

