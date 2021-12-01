RALEIGH — The N.C. 911 Board has approved $8.45 million in grants to 12 local public safety answering points and $6 million for three statewide projects. The grants will fund improvements to 911 PSAPs, radio-and-dispatch equipment upgrades and creation of new Public Safety Answering Points.
The Boone Police Department received $252,565.43 for a radio replacement project, and Watauga County received $154,130.86 to upgrade equipment.
Watauga County Emergency Services Director Will Holt said the grant will be used in the county for replacement of four Motorola MCC5500 consoles with new MCC7500 consoles.
“The consoles being replaced are at the end of their service life,” Holt said. “The new consoles leverage the ability to reduce the length of time to dispatch emergency responders across several radio channels at once simultaneously versus one at a time, give the tele-communicator access to a broader range of radio channels on the State VIPER system, and offers significant capacity for redundancy by connecting directly to the State VIPER system via a fiber connection. This upgrade is part of the overall continued investment by Watauga County in upgrading all of our public safety radio systems and we appreciate the North Carolina 911 Board for also investing in that goal.”
In addition, the N.C. 911 Board is opening applications for the Priority One Collaboration Grants, which offer $5 million for consolidation and cooperative efforts between PSAPs.
More than $14 million in grants from the N.C. 911 Fund will support enhancements and upgrades to local 911 public safety answering points in 12 counties and cities and three statewide projects, while a new grant opportunity from the N.C. 911 Board offers $5 million for collaboration among 911 PSAPs.
“The N.C. 911 Board is pleased to announce this year’s grant awards to enhance the state’s 911 technology to support PSAPs across North Carolina,” said L. V. Pokey Harris, executive director of the North Carolina 911 Board. “These grants ensure that PSAPs are equipped with the best resources to keep our state’s residents and visitors safe.”
Grant recipients include:
- Alleghany County — new 911 facility project, $135,000
- Boone Police Department — radio replacement project, $252,565.43
- Burke County — system software acquisition and implementation, $135,303.57
- Chowan County — radio system upgrade, $154,037.85
- Cleveland County — regional 911 PSAP project, $3,525,591
- Onslow County — system software acquisition and implementation, $925,982
- Pasquotank-Camden 911 PSAP — radio system upgrade, $331,021.40
- Perquimans County — upgraded equipment, $209,107.64
- Polk County — new 911 facility project, $2,412,964
- Robeson County — radio system upgrade, $ 106,899.99
- Watauga County — upgraded equipment, $154,130.86
- Wilson County — upgraded equipment, $108,250.50
The statewide projects include:
- Orthoimagery System — $3,723,908
- Data Analytics — $2,000,000
- Interpretive Services Program — $290,000
The N.C. General Assembly created the 911 Board in 1998 that now manages both landline and wireless 911 services in North Carolina, as well as related policies and procedures, and to administer the state’s 911 Fund.
The fund is used to support equipment purchases for all 911 PSAPs in the state. The board is housed with the N.C. Department of Information Technology.
