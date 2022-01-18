RALEIGH — Candidate filing for North Carolina’s 2022 primary elections, as well as rescheduled municipal elections, will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, and end at noon on Friday, March 4, under an order issued Jan. 11 by the Superior Court of Wake County.
The order by a three-judge panel upheld state legislative and congressional district maps being challenged in redistricting-related lawsuits.
“State Board of Elections staff will immediately begin preparing for the continuation of the candidate filing period, including securing a location to ensure the health and safety of staff and candidates,” said Karen Brinson Bell, State Board executive director. “We will provide all details to the public as soon as possible at NCSBE.gov and through an announcement distributed to the media.”
County and municipal candidate filing also will resume on Feb. 24 and take place at the county board of elections offices. Contact the specific county office for hours of operation and COVID-19 protocols.
Meanwhile, a separate court order on Jan. 11 ordered the suspension of the consideration of any challenges to candidates for U.S. House, N.C. House and N.C. Senate, until final resolution of the litigation in the redistricting cases, North Carolina League of Conservation Voters v. Hall. Such a challenge was filed against a congressional candidate on Monday, Jan. 10, and the State Board was planning to appoint a panel to hear that challenge during a meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12, as required by state law. In accordance with the court’s order, the State Board canceled its meeting, and consideration of that pending challenge is postponed until resolution of the redistricting cases.
The 2022 Watauga County ballot will include the U.S. Senate, U.S. House in the 14th and 11th districts, NC Senate in the 47th district, NC House in the 93rd and 87th district, County Commissioners District 1, County Commissioners District 3, County Commissioners District 4, Watauga County Sheriff, Clerk of Superior Court, district court Judge (Leake Seat), district attorney, three seats on the Watauga County Board of Education and other state races. Filing for the soil and water district position will take place in July.
The Board of Elections office will also process any filings from the State House of Representatives and the North Carolina Senate. Around noon on Dec. 6, a court suspended filing for US House, State Senate and State House due to lawsuits surrounding the newly drawn districts, but allowed filing to resume later in the evening that same day.
Before filing was suspended, multiple candidates filed to run.
For Watauga County Board of Commissioners, current member Billy Kennedy (D) and Braxton Eggers (R) filed to run in District 3, incumbent Larry Turnbow (D) filed to run in District 4 and Angela Laws King (D) filed to run in District 1.
For the Watauga County Board of Education, Ronald Cutlip, Dustin Kerley — not an employee of Watauga County Schools — Jennifer Hanifan and Chad Cole all filed to run on Dec. 6.
Marshall Ashcraft, Chair Gary Childers and Jay Fenwick are the current board members up for election in 2022. If there are more than six people who file for board of education, there will be a primary. If six or fewer file, all of them will be moved to the general election in the fall. The Watauga County Board of Education race is nonpartisan.
For Watauga County Sheriff, incumbent Len Hagaman (D) and challenger David Searcy (R) filed to run.
For Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court, Charles Haynes (R) — the current clerk — filed to run.
For State House, current Rep. Ray Pickett (R) has filed to run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.