RALEIGH — North Carolina voters won't have to produce a photo identification card to election site workers in March’s primaries after the state's attorney general decided not to immediately defend a law that was recently blocked by a federal judge.
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, said in a Jan. 2 statement that his office won’t fight U.S. District Court Judge Loretta Biggs' order granting an injunction until after the March 3 primary.
“The N.C. Department of Justice will appeal the district court’s recent decision to enjoin the law pending a trial. However, to avoid any further voter confusion in the primary election in which absentee voting begins in just 11 days ... the department will not seek a stay of this injunction before the primary,” Stein’s statement said. “The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit will review the district court’s decision, but we anticipate that photo identification will not be required to vote in the primary per the district court’s decision.”
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, a Republican, chided Stein’s decision, saying the only reason to oppose a photo identification requirement for voters was if you intend to commit voter fraud.
“If Stein truly cared about voter ID, he would immediately seek review by the (U.S.) Supreme Court,” Forrest said on Jan. 2. “However, today's action shows his intention is to never see an (identification card) at the ballot box as long as he and Governor (Roy) Cooper are in control."
The order by Biggs was released on Dec. 31 after she advised the involved parties of the decision on Dec. 26. The N.C. NAACP sued the state to block the implementation of the law in December 2018. The NCSBE and N.C. Department of Justice defended the law, according to court documents.
“Plaintiffs have satisfied each element required to support the issuance of a preliminary injunction with respect to their claims that S.B. 824’s voter-ID (both in-person and absentee) and ballot-challenge provisions were impermissibly motivated, at least in part, by discriminatory intent,” Biggs’ Dec. 31 order stated. “Those provisions will be enjoined pending trial.”
The N.C. State Board of Elections sent out a video on Jan. 6 with Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell explaining the new rules for elections.
“When you go to vote, either at one-stop early voting or on Election Day, you will only need to state your name and address for the precinct official at the check-in station,” Bell said.
Those voting by absentee ballot won’t need to send a copy of a valid photo identification card, Bell added.
S.B. 824, also known as State Law 2018-144, was passed over Cooper’s veto by the Republican-controlled N.C. General Assembly in December 2018. At the time, the NCGA had a super majority in both the state House and Senate.
The law came after 55 percent of voters in November 2018 voted in favor of a state constitutional amendment mandating voters provide photo identification in N.C. elections.
N.C. Republicans contend that a photo identification mandate for voters would combat voter fraud, while N.C. Democrats and the N.C. NAACP contend that widespread voter fraud is a myth and such laws are discriminatory against minorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.