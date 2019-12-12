RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has opened the public comment period for proposed changes to agency regulations related to wildlife management, inland fisheries and game lands for the 2020-2021 seasons. The comment period will be open until Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
The proposed changes include changes to game lands, inland fishing and wildlife management.
Some of the inland fishing changes are as follows:
- Modify the lower boundary of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters on South Prong Lewis Fork in Wilkes County, adding approximately 0.2 miles to Public Mountain Trout Waters.
- Defining “artificial fly” and “single hook” when used in N.C. Public Mountain Trout Waters. According to the NCWRC, the changes would clear up confusion among anglers.
- Specify that the impounded waters of power reservoirs and municipally-owned water supply reservoirs are open to the public for fishing when Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are closed to fishing. Buckye Lake Reservoir in Beech Mountain in included in the list.
- Establish a general statewide regulation of no minimum size limit and no daily creel limit for Alabama Bass and Spotted Bass.
- Establish a general statewide regulation of no minimum size limit for Redeye Bass, but only two of them may be less than 14 inches and a five-fish daily creel limit.
- Designate Black Bullhead, Brown Bullhead, Flat Bullhead, Snail Bullhead, White Catfish and Yellow Bullhead as Inland Game Fish when found in Inland Fishing Waters.
- Prohibit the harvest and possession of Margined Madtom and Tadpole Madtom in inland fishing waters.
- Add the Redtail Catfish to the list of species for which it is unlawful to transport, purchase, possess, sell or stock in the public or private waters of North Carolina.
Wildlife management changes includes the following:
- Update rule text regarding big game harvest reporting to require month and date validation on the harvest report card authorization line, eliminate the 24-hour time period for registration, and require that all big game, not otherwise required to be reported, must be registered by 12 p.m. the day following harvest.
- Require any big game harvested and transferred to another person or otherwise left unattended by the successful hunter to be registered, with the harvest authorization number physically attached to the animal.
- Prohibit the use of cervid excrement (urine, feces, saliva, and other bodily fluids) for taking or attracting wildlife. The NCWRC says it’s to help minimize the spread Chronic Wasting Disease.
- Establish a season and daily bag limit for the take of bullfrogs and to clarify that artificial lights for taking bullfrogs are legal.
A full list of changes and comments may be submitted online to www.ncpaws.org/PAWS/WRC/PublicComments/PublicComments.aspx.
Comments came also be submitted to regulations@ncwildlife.org. Email must include your name, phone number and mailing address. Mail-in comments must be submitted to: Rule-Making Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, N.C., 27699.
The public can also provide comments at one of nine public hearings the Commission will conduct across the state in January. The District 7 meeting, which includes Watauga and Ashe counties, takes place January 16, 2020, at Elkin High School, located at 334 Elk Spur St., Elkin, N.C., 28621
For more information, including the schedule for the upcoming public hearings, visit ncwildlife.org/proposed-regulations.
