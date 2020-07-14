RALEIGH — In a much-anticipated announcement on July 14, Gov. Roy Cooper said North Carolina public schools will be open for both in-person and remote learning under the state’s Plan B, which will require safety protocols like face coverings for all K-12 students, fewer children in the classroom and social distancing measures in buildings.
The governor also announced that Phase 2 of the statewide reopening plan — which had already been extended once, to July 17 — will be extended for three additional weeks.
“We want to be done with this pandemic, but it’s not done with us,” Cooper said at a press briefing in Raleigh.
The state’s Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit outlines the updated requirements for Plan B, and can be found at tinyurl.com/schoolstoolkit. Modifications have been made to Plan B since it was released in June to make it more protective of public health. For example, the state’s Plan B previously only required middle and high school students to wear masks. The July 14 announcement now requires every teacher, staff and student from kindergarten through high school to wear a mask.
“The studies have shown overwhelmingly that face coverings reduce disease transmission,” Cooper said.
The state is providing at least five reusable face coverings for each student, teacher and staff member. In June, the state provided packs of personal protective equipment to schools that included a two-month supply of thermometers, surgical masks, face shields and gowns for school nurses and delegated staff who provide health care to students.
The state also recommended that schools implement other safety precautions such as one-way hallways and entrances; ensuring students are in small groups; eating lunch in the classroom if the cafeteria won’t allow for social distancing; and suspending large group activities like assemblies.
Schools will also be expected to conduct symptom screening (including temperature checks); establish a process and dedicated space for people who are ill to isolate and have transportation plans for ill students; sanitize high-touch surfaces in the school and transportation vehicles regularly; require frequent hand washing throughout the school day; provide hand sanitizer at entrances and in every classroom; limit nonessential visitors and activities involving external groups; and discontinue use of self-service food or beverage distribution.
“Schools will look a lot different this year in order to be safe and effective,” Cooper said. “Public health experts and school leaders developed these rules to protect students, teachers and families. They also have detailed procedures for what’ll happen if a student or teacher tests positive.”
Cooper added that state officials know there will “always be some risk with in-person learning,” and that officials are doing a lot to reduce that risk. However, pediatricians and other health experts have said that there is also much risk in not going back to in-person school, he said.
Theresa Flynn, a practicing pediatrician who serves on the Board of Directors for the North Carolina Pediatric Society, stated during the July 14 press conference that in-person education is important for children, and it happens in the context of a community.
“This plan strikes the right balance between health and safety and the benefits of having children learn in the classroom,” Flynn said. “We must all continue with proven measures to reduce COVID-19 transmission like wearing a face covering, keeping distance between people and frequent hand and surface cleanings so we can move closer to safely re-opening public schools.”
Plan B is a baseline for the state, the governor’s office said. As a part of this plan, the state is asking school districts to provide a remote learning option for any child who chooses it. Additionally, school systems will have the option of Plan C — all remote learning — if school officials deem it best for their schools.
“The start of school is a month away for most of our children, and we know a lot can happen with the virus during that time,” Cooper said. “If trends spike and in-person school cannot be done safely with these safety protocols, then we will need to move to all remote learning like we did in March.”
During the July 13 meeting of the Watauga County Board of Education, Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott discussed different plans for the fall with the board. At that time, educators were still unsure which plan the state would be operating under. Elliott explained that a Plan B selection would mean that schools would operate with a 50 percent building capacity, meaning only half of the number of allowable students would be able to attend school in person at one time.
He explained that capacity is different than enrollment numbers, and the capacity for each of the eight K-8 buildings in Watauga were determined by Clark Nexsen in a 2017 facilities study. The school system is using the Watauga Fire Marshal’s metrics of capacity for Watauga High School. In all cases but two — Parkway and Hardin Park — enrollment at the schools are at or below capacity. Elliott said this helps with flexibility in terms of scheduling. The two schools that already exceed 100 percent capacity will be something to consider, he said.
After Cooper’s July 14 announcement, Elliott said he was confident that WCS would operate within Plan B under a 2x3 flex-type schedule — an option that was influenced in part by responses to a WCS parent survey completed in late June. The school system would plan to operate in this manner unless Cooper eventually moves to a statewide Plan C.
The 2x3 plan would offer two days at school and three days of learning remotely — students would participate in learning all five days. Some students would attend in-person learning on a Monday and Tuesday; other students would attend on a Thursday and Friday. Those not at school in person would participate in activities both online and offline with teachers available to answer questions for remote learning students.
All students would be remote learning on Wednesdays, which would allow for adequate cleaning while students are not present as well as allow teachers time for planning.
WCS officials were looking at models of how to divide students alphabetically by last name into different cohorts, Elliott said. Students would likely be divided into cohorts by last name to ensure that areas of concern, like bus routes, are manageable.
Elliott added that WCS officials know that some parents will choose to not send their children to school due to health conditions that may put them at a high risk of infection, because there is a parent in the household that is at high risk or because of the parents’ determination that it’s not best for their child to return to in-person instruction. He said WCS wants to make a remote/virtual learning option available to the extent possible for students.
WCS plans to launch a website to allow families to apply for the Watauga Virtual Academy that would be an all-remote option. School officials will prioritize learning via the academy to those students with disabilities or with documented high-risk health conditions, Elliott said. Once those students are accommodated, school officials will begin to see what grade levels and subjects areas are needed through the academy.
The hope would be to pair teachers who are identified as being at higher risk and who also cannot return to school with students who can’t return. Elliott said it may not happen that way, and school officials will troubleshoot issues as needed.
WCS is requesting that parents who apply for the Watauga Virtual Academy be willing to commit to at least one semester of enrollment in that plan. Elliott said it would be difficult to arrange for and balance the needs of a student for changing plans throughout the year.
“As much as I want to meet every child’s needs, I realize from reading the surveys and from thinking of all of the different needs and concerns families have, there is no way to resolve every concern and to meet every possible need in the community,” Elliott said. “We will work very hard to meet every need we possibly can.”
WCS is in the midst of completing a survey this week of all school-based employees to identify those who identify as being high risk for a COVID-19 related illness. According to Elliott, NCDHHS guidance should explore remote work options for employees whose health conditions put them at risk.
“Ensuring that this plan protects not just students, but teachers and staff, too, is the top priority,” Cooper said. “I strongly encourage all superintendents and principals to listen to teachers and staff as they shape their plans. This will be challenging, but I have faith in our teachers.”
