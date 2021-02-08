RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Labor implemented Executive Order No. 95, Providing Paid Leave to Eligible State Employees, effective Feb. 1.
The executive order is applicable to state employees that qualify for paid parental leave based on the need to care for and bond with a newborn, newly adopted, foster or otherwise legally placed child.
The order grants an employee who gives birth four consecutive weeks for recuperation and recovery and an additional four weeks of intermittent leave for parental bonding. In addition, NCDOL will also offer eligible employees who are non-birth parents four weeks of intermittent paid parental leave for bonding. Qualifying employees will receive 100 percent of their regular pay while on leave.
“I’m excited to offer this much needed benefit to Department of Labor employees,” said Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson in a statement. “This will also help the agency with recruitment and retention of qualified employees and will make these positions more marketable to potential applicants.”
