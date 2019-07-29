NORTH CAROLINA — The N.C. Department of Transportation announced on July 25 that it is seeking public feedback on the use of drones — which are quickly becoming an important part of the state’s transportation landscape.
NCDOT’s Division of Aviation launched an online survey to gather comments on drones or Unmanned Aircraft Systems. NCDOT stated that it has been at the forefront of finding new and innovative ways to use emerging drone technology to benefit people. This includes using them to inspect bridges, monitor storm damage and deliver life-saving medical supplies.
“Public input has been an important part of our program from the beginning and will be even more important as we move forward,” said Basil Yap, UAS program manager for NCDOT, in a statement. “We want to make informed decisions based on what people in our state want and what they are concerned about.”
The survey solicits thoughts and concerns about the current and future applications of drones. It includes questions on noise, privacy and safety issues in addition to the way drones can improve lives through the delivery of medical supplies and assistance with search and rescue operations.
The survey can be found at www.ncdot.publicinput.com/3139. NCDOT states that those who have not seen drones can also answer the survey.
