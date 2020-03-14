RALEIGH — According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, presumptive and confirmed cases of COVID-19 are up to 23 in North Carolina.
The number was last updated at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 14.
The cases include 11 in Wake County, 2 in Forsyth County, 1 in Durham, 1 in Chatham County, 1 in Johnston County, 1 in Wayne County, 1 in Harnett County, 1 in Craven County, 1 in Onslow County, 1 in Brunswick County, 1 in Cabarrus County and 1 in Mecklenburg County, according to DHHS.
At that time, there were 1,694 recorded cases in the U.S., and 41 deaths due to COVID-19, according to DHHS.
DHHS and AppHealthCare Guidance
Following is the current guidance from N.C. DHHS and AppHealthCare to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- SYMPTOMATIC PERSONS: If you need medical care and have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or suspect you might have COVID-19, call ahead and tell your health care provider you have or may have COVID-19. This will allow them to take steps to keep other people from getting exposed. NC DHHS recommends that persons experiencing fever and cough should stay at home and not go out until their symptoms have completely resolved.
- HIGH-RISK PERSONS WITHOUT SYMPTOMS: N.C. DHHS recommends that people at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 should stay at home to the extent possible to decrease the chance of infection. People at high risk include people over 65; people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes; or people with weakened immune systems.
- CONGREGATE LIVING FACILITIES: NC DHHS recommends that all facilities that serve as residential establishments for high risk persons described above should restrict visitors. Facilities are encouraged to implement social distancing measures and perform temperature and respiratory symptom screening of residents and staff. These establishments include settings such as nursing homes, independent and assisted living facilities, correction facilities and facilities that care for medically vulnerable children.
- SCHOOLS: DHHS does not recommend pre-emptive school closure at this time but does recommend that schools and child care centers cancel or reduce large events and gatherings (e.g., assemblies) and field trips, limit inter-school interactions and consider distance or e-learning in some settings. Students at high risk should implement individual plans for distance or e-learning. School dismissals may be necessary when staff or student absenteeism impacts the ability to remain open. Short-term closures may also be necessary to facilitate public health investigation and/or cleaning if a case is diagnosed in a student or staff member.
- WORKPLACE: DHHS recommends that employers and employees use teleworking technologies to the greatest extent possible, stagger work schedules and consider canceling non-essential travel. Workplaces should hold larger meetings virtually, to the extent possible. Additionally, employers should arrange the workspace to optimize distance between employees, ideally at least six feet apart. Employers should urge high-risk employees to stay home and urge employees to stay home when they are sick and maximize flexibility in sick leave benefits.
- MASS GATHERINGS, COMMUNITY AND SOCIAL EVENTS: DHHS recommends that organizers of events that draw more than 100 people should cancel, postpone, modify these events or offer online streaming services.
- MASS TRANSIT: Mass transit operators should maximize opportunities for cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces. People should avoid using use mass transit (e.g. buses, trains) while sick.
More information
As the COVID-19 situation rapidly changes, here are federal, state and local links with more information:
- Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
- NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
- AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com or (828) 264-4995
- Appalachian Regional Health Care System: apprhs.org/COVID19
- Appalachian State University: www.appstate.edu/go/coronavirus
- Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute: www.cccti.edu/COVID-19
