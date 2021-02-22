CARY — The 2021 NC Baptist Women's Retreat is is being held virtually from 9 a.m. to noon on March 27 with this year's theme set as “In the Secret."
The Baptist State Convention of North Carolina — also known as North Carolina Baptists — stated that the retreat will "encourage and challenge you to cultivate your relationship with the Lord through study of his word, time in prayer and fellowship and encouragement with other women who are also seeking to know him more."
According to N.C. Baptists, Jesus tells his followers throughout the gospel of Matthew to pray, give, fast and serve in the secret place, and that God — who says what is done in the secret place— will reward his followers.
"But we live in a culture that encourages us to broadcast the 'secret things' on social media, in conversations and in other areas of our lives," stated North Carolina Baptists. "How can we obey the word of the Lord without succumbing to cultural pressures?"
The 2021 N.C. Baptist Women’s Retreat will focus on the different ways Jesus tells his followers to live and worship in the secret place while existing in a world that says otherwise, N.C. Baptists stated.
To see an agenda for the event or to register, visit ncbaptist.org/event-2021-womens-retreat-in-the-secret.
