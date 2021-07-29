BOONE — Three additional charges have been issued to Joseph James Navarrete, who is accused of firing a gun on King Street on July 3.
Navarrete, 24, of 240 Locklear St., Mount Airy, was charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.
On July 22, he was issued additional charges of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or moving vehicle, assault by pointing a gun and going armed to the terror of the public.
According to the warrant for his arrest, Navarrete allegedly brandished two pistols, a Beretta 9mm and a Drako AK, while traveling down West King Street. He is also alleged to have pointed the Beretta at a victim and discharging one of the firearms into a Honda Civic while it was in operation.
According to Boone Police, law enforcement responded to shots being fired on King Street at 10:04 a.m., Watauga Democrat previously reported. Dispatchers received 911 calls indicating that a male driving a white Toyota pickup, later deemed to be Navarrete, was reportedly traveling west and “randomly firing from the vehicle,” according to a statement from Boone Police.
Navarrete was taken into custody near Boone Fire Station No. 1 after surrendering peacefully.
Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau confirmed that one person was injured and taken to Watauga Medical Center due to an injury appearing to be caused by a gunshot. He added the victim was in the vehicle located at Mast General Store, and understood they had later been released from the hospital.
Navarrete was already waiting on an Oct. 5 court date for the first three charges, and was issued an Aug. 2 court date for the new charges. He is being held at the Watauga County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.
