RALEIGH — The Supreme Court of North Carolina denied the petition for discretionary review of Randall L. Henion and Carolyn M. Henion to be heard in a multi-year battle against a proposed Maymead asphalt plant along U.S. 421 in Deep Gap.
Jamie Whitlock of Davis and Whitlock — an environmental law firm in Asheville — filed a petition for discretionary review on Sept. 11, 2018, on behalf of the Henions. The N.C. Supreme Court denied the petition on Dec. 22, 2020, without an explanation, he said.
“I, along with Mr. and Mrs. Henion, are very disappointed that no court was ever willing to take the time to understand the facts of the case, and apply the law to those facts,” Whitlock said. “Had they, the outcome would have been different.”
Whitlock said on Jan. 5 that there will be no other court action taken at this time in the case.
“We are beyond disappointed at the lack of interest in NC Courts in exploring the actual facts of this case,” stated High Country WATCH (Wataugans Against Toxins Close to Home) in a Dec. 30 social media post. “We are very grateful to the Henions for taking on this case and fighting for justice. We all wished for a better outcome for our county.”
The case originally began in 2015 when Watauga County’s Planning and Inspections Director Joe Furman pulled Hampton’s high-impact land-use permit, saying J.W. Hampton and Maymead had vested rights in the permit originally issued to Hampton in 2011. In February 2016, the Watauga County Board of Adjustment reversed Furman’s decision.
Watauga County declined to appeal the board of adjustment’s decision at the time, but the decision was appealed by the Henions as an intervening party. In November 2016, the Watauga County Superior Court affirmed the Watauga County Board of Adjustment decision. When the Henions appealed to the N.C. Court of Appeals in March 2017, the Watauga County Commissioners approved the filing of a brief against Maymead and J.W. Hampton in June 2017.
The Henions filed an appeal in opposition of the proposed Maymead asphalt plant after a 2018 ruling by the N.C. Court of Appeals stated that the Henions had no standing to intervene.
David Pokela of Nexsen Pruet has represented Watauga County in the case, while Kip D. Nelson and Thomas E. Terrell Jr. of Fox Rothschild LLP have represented Johnny and Joan Hampton of Maymead Materials Inc. as well as JW Hampton Company.
Terrell said on Jan. 5 that the N.C. Supreme Court’s decision showed that the court did not think the matter was one that should have reached the Supreme Court docket. He added that it was yet to be determined what Maymead’s plans are after the news of the N.C. Supreme Court ruling.
“They have been waiting for five and a half years for some resolution of this litigation,” Terrell said. “Now that we have a decision, they are considering what their next steps are.”
This news comes three months after Watauga Superior Court Judge Gary Gavenus issued an order for Watauga County to issue a high-impact land use permit to Appalachian Materials — a subsidiary of Radford Quarries — for a separate asphalt plant. In another multi-year battle, the Watauga County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted on Sept. 1 to appeal to the N.C. Court of Appeals in the case of a proposed asphalt plant on Rainbow Trail in Boone.
