BOONE — N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore was in Boone Oct. 27 to throw his support behind Blowing Rock businessman Ray Pickett, a Republican, in his bid for the District 93 seat in the state House.
Pickett is hoping to unseat one-term Democrat Ray Russell of Boone for the seat, which represents Watauga and Ashe counties.
The two were joined by N.C. Rep. Kelly Hastings, a Watauga native who is running unopposed in his district.
Although Pickett said he feels confident about his chances of winning the House seat, he admits that the race will be a tight one.
“I feel comfortable, I think we’re doing a good job. It’s going to be a tight race,” said Pickett. “This district is always close and has been for many years. I don’t see anything changing this year. We’re both campaigning hard for the seat and we’re hoping for the best on our side.”
Regarding his own campaign, Moore, who is running for re-election against Democratic candidate Jennifer Childers for the state’s 111 district, feels positive about the outcome of his race and said he has dedicated time this election season to helping other GOP candidates on the campaign trail.
“I’ve really spent my time traveling around the state, helping a number of our candidates in very close elections or seats that we don’t hold and that we believe we can take back,” said Moore. “I’m here, along with Representative Kelly Hastings in support of Ray Pickett, because we know he would do a great job and according to the data he’s trending well and we fully anticipate that he’s going to win.”
Moore recognized the reopening of the state’s economy as a key issue this election.
“Number one is making sure that we get our economy reopened and reopened safely, that we get our kids back to school in a safe manner, that we keep moving our state forward,” said Moore.
Early voting continues through Oct. 31, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
