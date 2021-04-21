RALEIGH — The North Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill April 14 that temporarily aligns North Carolina’s taxation of paycheck protection program money with federal guidelines set in the CARES Act.
The bill passed in the House 111-2.
Rep. Ray Pickett (R–Blowing Rock) — one of two primary sponsors of the bill — said the legislation would reduce the tax burden on small businesses by simplifying the tax process for those who received PPP loans and allow businesses to deduct expenses paid for by the loans
“This is a commonsense bill to help businesses across the state who have been dealing with the significant economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pickett said. “For this specific situation, we felt it was best to simplify the process, align with the Federal treatment of PPP loans and save businesses a little more money towards the bottom line.”
PPP loans were designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on payroll and could be 100 percent forgiven if the borrower met certain criteria, according to the Small Business Bureau.
The Watauga Democrat previously reported that nearly 100 businesses in Watauga County received a PPP loan of $150,000 or more.
“Not only did our business community keep the economy moving last year, they kept countless North Carolinians employed and able to support their families,” said Rep. Jason Saine (R-District 97), the other co-sponsor of the bill. “This bill will make life easier for our small businesses, job creators and tax professionals as they deal with fiscal year 2020 and work to get our state back on track in 2021.”
According to Pickett, loans have historically been treated as taxable income and aren’t deductible. The CARES Act allowed for PPP loans to be nontaxable and directed the federal government to allow businesses to deduct expenses paid by PPP funds.
The bill was sent to the North Carolina Senate for further action April 14.
