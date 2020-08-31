RALEIGH — The N.C. Judicial Branch has created a new online service designed to help users complete forms digitally at their convenience that will also help reduce the number of in-person courthouse visits and assistance needed.
The N.C. Judicial Branch announced on Aug. 24 that its new eCourts Guide and File system is now live for all counties statewide at nccourts.gov/services. This free online service guides users through a series of questions to help prepare court documents that can be mailed or delivered in person to the clerk of court.
Watauga Clerk of Court Diane Cornett Deal said Guide and File offers opportunities for individuals as well as attorneys to go the N.C. Courts site and prepare certain documents online. For example, community members can answer a questionnaire, and based on answers, the form can create a complaint for a divorce. That document can then be printed and mailed or brought into the clerk’s office for filing.
Prior to this system, Deal said an attorney or individual would have to type up a complaint or have access to another way of preparing a document. The new Guide and File system works much like online tax preparation software in which users are guided through a series of interview questions, according to the N.C. Judicial Branch.
Guide and File can assist with case types such as absolute divorce, an adult name change, domestic violence protective orders, motions to claim exempt property, petitions to proceed as an indigent, probates, small claims and a summary ejectment.
“This will be a simplified process that will benefit the community in that they will have much better access to the courts anywhere in the state,” Deal said. “Once they complete the online documents they can print and mail them along with whatever the appropriate filing fee would be to the county in which the case should be filed.”
The N.C. Judicial Branch said that as the COVID-19 pandemic is creating challenges for courts statewide, the implementation of Guide and File is an additional way court officials are working to help keep the public and court staff safe.
Guide and File is the first component to launch as part of the Judicial Branch’s multi-year effort with Tyler Technologies to revolutionize North Carolina’s court system with 21st century technology. For now, the court system stated that users will need to print their forms and submit the filing at the clerk’s office or via mail. In the future as Odyssey — also known as the Integrated Case Management System — becomes available in each county, Guide and File will allow users to submit their filings electronically.
Deal said the ICMS should be in place across North Carolina within the next three to four years. Harnett, Johnston, Lee and Wake counties will be the first to pilot the new system that will go live in spring 2021. After those pilot counties are operating in the system without issue, Deal said Mecklenburg County will then be next to use Guide and File. Some pre-options like the eCourts Guide and File will be added throughout the process to help prepare court officials for other types of e-filings, she added.
“This is a huge undertaking and it will take time to implement in all counties,” Deal said.
For technical support for Guide and File, the public can contact Tyler Technologies through tinyurl.com/TylerTechnologies.
