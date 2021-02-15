BOONE — Drivers on their morning commute on Feb. 15 are expected to experience a partial lane closure on N.C. 105 Extension, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
NCDOT stated that contractors on a student housing project near La Quinta Inn and Suites will be closing the outer lane for a water tap project. The inner lane and the the roadway on the opposite side will remain open, NCDOT stated.
Contractors hope to have the outer lane on N.C. 105 Extension open by noon that day.
