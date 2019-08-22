BOONE — The new logo for downtown Boone, featuring the catch phrase “Live It Up,” will be unveiled as part of a mural that will be installed on the side of 641 W. King St. facing South Depot Street during the First Friday event at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.
“We’re always looking for opportunities for guests, locals and visitors to pause in downtown,” said Lane Moody, of the Downtown Boone Development Association. “It’ll be a great place to take pictures.”
The logo is a long time coming, a process that finished up earlier in the year, Moody said. The 16-by-16-foot logo will be painted on eight aluminum pieces and hung from the wall, Moody said.
Installation will take place at the end of August, Moody said.
“We hope the winds stay really calm for a couple of weeks while it remains covered,” Moody said.
First Friday, which will be centered around the “Live It Up” tagline on Sept. 7, is a monthly event that runs from February to December each year, when downtown shops remain open from 6-8:30 p.m. Patrons can enjoy fresh art, lively street performers and complimentary refreshments, as well as live music at downtown restaurants. At the Jones House, First Friday attendees can enjoy yard games, refreshments and more.
In other news, the DBDA will be hosting its annual meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Jones House. Breakfast will be served.
“My goal for the annual meeting is to review our accomplishments in 2018 and 2019,” Moody said. “There will be a Howard Street update, where we stand with parking, new staff, new enforcement and new events.”
The meeting will also have construction updates as well as more information about the DBDA branding efforts.
Some of those upcoming events will be the Jimmy Smith Maranon and Street Party set for Friday, Sept. 27 from 6-9 p.m. and the kid-friendly Boone Boo on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
“It’s probably one of our largest events,” Moody said of the Boone Boo. “It’s a wonderful time to take in all of downtown. We encourage the community to come out, trick or treat, hang out, do a little shopping and eat. And there will be a lot of candy.”
One major change for downtown is that the town of Boone has brought its parking enforcement staff in house, effective July 1. Previously, the town contracted with McLaurin Parking of Raleigh for parking management, including monitoring of parked vehicles and expired time limits, issuing citations for violations and collection of parking fines.
The Boone Town Council made the decision in May, with council members saying the parking enforcement staff were representing the town.
Moody said the town had contracted with McLaurin for 28 years. The contracted staff were brought in as town employees, Moody said.
“We wanted a little bit more control over the enforcement staff to make sure they were meeting our goals,” Moody said. “We wanted to make sure our enforcement staff can serve as guides for our downtown visitors and be a resource for our locals.”
Moody said there have been some kinks, but commended the community for their patience in the changeover.
The only noticeable change is that the parking staff have town logos on their clothes, Moody said.
For more information on downtown Boone events, visit the DBDA’s website at downtownboonenc.com or call (828) 268-6283.
