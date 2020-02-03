BOONE — No one appeared to be seriously injured following the collision of a bicyclist and a motorcyclist at the intersection of Rivers Street and the Peacock Lot circle during the midday hour of Monday, Feb. 3.
According to ASU Police Officer Amber Stanley Swift, at around 11:50 a.m., a motorcyclist turning left out of Peacock Lot onto Rivers Street collided with a cyclist coming the opposite way down the hill from the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.
The cyclist, who was conscious and moving around after the incident, was transported by Watauga Medics to Watauga Medical Center. The motorcyclist was treated on scene for minor injuries including abrasions. Swift said she could not speak to the seriousness of the bicyclist's injuries.
Traffic was cut down to one eastbound lane on Rivers Street for close to 30 minutes, which ASU Police directed while Boone Fire and Watauga Medics managed the scene.
Swift said a determination of fault is pending the results of an investigation.
