BOONE — A woman from Todd was airlifted after her motorcycle collided with a truck on Sept. 3.
Boone Police Officer Steven Mueck said the call for the incident came in at 2:55 p.m. after a 66-year-old woman on a 2012 Harley Davison motorcycle collided with a 2010 Toyota Tacoma truck. The Boone Police Department, Boone Fire, Watauga Medics, N.C. State Highway Patrol and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at the intersection of East King Street and Forest Hill Drive.
According to Mueck, the driver of the truck — Vinh Nguyen, 61, of North Wilkesboro — was stopped at the stoplight at the intersection. The motorcyclist had not stopped and collided with the rear end of the truck. Mueck said the motorcycle then flipped and the woman was ejected from the motorcycle.
Mueck estimated the motorcycle to have been traveling at about 30 mph. He had not issued any citations in the incident as of a few hours after the incident.
The motorcycle driver was flown by WINGS to Johnson City Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Mueck said.
