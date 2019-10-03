WATAUGA COUNTY – The western and central portions of Watauga County has been upgraded to severe drought levels by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but local officials aren't enacting water restrictions yet.
The updated U.S. Drought Monitor map on Oct. 3 put most of Watauga under “D2 — Severe Drought” conditions. The eastern part of the county is still under “D1 — Moderate Drought” conditions.
Drought intensity, according to the map, ranges from its lowest drought classification “D0 — Abnormally Dry,” to “D4 — Exceptional Drought,” its most severe level.
According to the North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council, D2 levels mean that municipalities should start to implement water shortage response plans and eliminate non-essential uses of water.
The lack of water could also impact the fall leaf season, according to the N.C. DMAC.
“Instead of changing color, leaves are turning brown and falling early, increasing fire danger,” the N.C. Drought Update for Oct. 1 stated.
The “Fall Color Guy,” Howard Neufeld, a professor at Appalachian State University, previously said that while there would be some effects of the drought on the leaf season, there are many drought-resistant trees in the area that should give off good color this October.
The two smaller Watauga towns, Beech Mountain and Seven Devils, are in the D2 drought area. However, officials in both towns said on Oct. 3 that they don’t have any current plans for water restrictions.
“We’re not even close to that happening as we’re still holding fairly well,” Beech Mountain Town Manager Tim Holloman said. “This time of year, out water usage goes down due to seasonal residents leaving.”
Seven Devils Town Manager Debbie Powers echoed the same sentiments about the decrease in population, and that there are currently no plans to enact water restrictions.
Even though Blowing Rock is currently outside of the severe drought zone, Town Manager Shane Fox previously said that town water levels have dropped recently and voluntary restrictions might be coming up, but mandatory restrictions are still a while off.
Blowing Rock, like Seven Devils and Beech Mountain, has a sizable seasonal population that typically leaves for the winter after fall foliage.
Boone Town Manager John Ward said on Oct. 3 that Boone staff are monitoring water levels on a daily basis.
“If we continue without any precipitation, (water restrictions) could be a strong possibility,” Ward said.
