BOONE — An early Saturday morning structure fire caused damages in excess of $400,000, but no injuries were reported, according to Boone Fire Department.
The emergency was called in at 7:31 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 220 Hummingbird Hills in Boone, and all occupants were out of the residence, Boone Fire said.
“(Boone Fire) crews began fire suppression operations and had the fire controlled at 8:08 a.m.,” BFD stated. “Crews then worked to extinguish any remain hot spots and look for hidden fire.”
As of 1:30 p.m., Boone Fire crews were still on scene.
Boone Fire and the Watauga County Fire Marshal’s Office said they were able to determine that the fire originated in the living room of the structure and extended through the house.
The cause is still under investigation, Boone Fire stated.
Watauga Medics also responded to the scene.
