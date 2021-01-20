Editor’s Note: Two sets of figures are reported in this story. From 2002–03 to 2018–19 UNC system institutions, together with industry partners, have avoided more than $1 billion in utility costs — a goal set in 2012 by the Appalachian Energy Summit. The reported savings to date — from 2002–03 to 2019–20 — show the system is well on its way to reaching the 2025 goal of $2 billion.
BOONE — At its ninth annual fall 2020 conference, this year held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Appalachian Energy Summit reported that University of North Carolina system institutions — together with industry partners — have saved North Carolina more than $1 billion in avoided energy costs between 2002–19.
Appalachian State University’s proportion of these savings was $30,376,000. The expectation is the system will realize $2 billion in avoided costs by 2025.
“Over the years, the Appalachian Energy Summits have sustained momentum for this bold undertaking,” said App State Chancellor Sheri Everts. “The vision of our leadership in convening these summits, coupled with the efforts of the working groups from across the UNC system, has paid off in real financial gains for our institutions, our state and, ultimately, North Carolina taxpayers. This is important progress and crucial to our efforts toward improving energy efficiency statewide.”
“The summit has built solid, lasting and collaborative relationships with energy-minded experts across the state and beyond that will continue to positively impact our world,” said Lee Ball, App State’s chief sustainability officer. “Tangible, financial gains like these embolden energy action and generate innovative thinking and improvements in our institutions and with our industry partners.”
App State alumni and brothers Kenan Smith and Hayes Smith — both of whom have been active on a number of App State boards and leadership committees — were among the original visionaries of the summit. Echoing the chancellor’s sentiments, Kenan Smith said, “The North Carolina tax payer should be very pleased by this wildly successful undertaking by our university system.”
Since 2012, AES — a three-day, annual event envisioned and hosted by App State — has gathered faculty, staff and students from colleges and universities, energy managers and visionaries, and government and industry leaders. Those in attendance share ideas and put into action ecological, financial and social processes designed to improve energy efficiency across the UNC system, the state and beyond. Support from sponsors and private donors, including Fred and Alice Stanback — local environmentalists and early advocates for the Summit — has allowed participants to attend free of charge.
Throughout the year, working groups sponsored and supported by the summit continue to advance energy saving initiatives.This year the on-site summit was presented as a series of free webinars scheduled to run through the academic year.
In his presentation in the first webinar on Sept. 17, Reid Conway, senior energy specialist for the state of North Carolina’s Energy Office, reported the total energy avoided as of 2018–19 at $1,030,282,949.
In reporting the 2002–03 to 2018–19 figures, Conway commended the working groups from the universities and institutions who have contributed to the initiative since its beginning.
“In 2011, there was a group of folks who believed we could reach $1 billion by 2020. Each one of you is part of this goal — working together, sharing information, helping each other, lifting each other up. Today you are making history,” he said.
This achievement is especially significant in light of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s 2018 executive order that stipulates a 40 percent reduction in Btu per square foot by 2025, Conway said. As of 2019–20, Reid reported the UNC system reached a 40 percent reduction in Btu per square foot, with App State among five UNC system institutions reporting a 40 percent reduction.
According to Conway, the system’s universities are critical to meeting the order’s 2025 benchmark.
Impact of COVID-19
App State Energy Manager Jonathan Pierson said the university’s 2019–20 fiscal year utility costs were $1.2 million lower than the previous year. While reduced operations resulting from the pandemic certainly reduced campus energy use, Pierson said as compared to the same time period during the previous year, utilities were already $646,000 lower through February — pre-COVID-19. He attributes those savings to the following:
A reduction in electric rates (per kilowatt-hour) that began in March 2019.
The university’s continued focus on energy efficiency projects and practices, such as updates to the university’s building automation system and efficient lighting improvements.
Reduced campus operations from mid-March through June due to COVID-19 saved the university an additional $555,000, with $64,000 saved during July.
According to Conway, there was an actual savings systemwide of almost $9 million from 2018–19 to 2019–20, down from $220 million in spending to $211 million. “That $9 million is likely COVID-19-related,” he said.
For more information on the Appalachian Energy Summit, visit sustain.appstate.edu/initiatives/energy-summit/2020/program. To listen to the summit speakers and for more history about the summit, visit today.appstate.edu/2021/01/08/energy.
The 2021 mid-year Appalachian Energy Summit will be held by App State online with a virtual session on Thursday, Feb. 11.
