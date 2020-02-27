BLACKSBURG, Va. — A new winter weather advisory forecasts between one and three inches of snow and wind gusts up to 35 mph in the higher elevations of the High Country on Friday and Saturday morning, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
The advisory goes from 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, to noon on Saturday, Feb. 29.
“Plan on slippery road conditions," the advisory states. “The snow will impact the Friday evening commute.”
