WILKESBORO — Wilkesboro’s annual homecoming of musicians and music fans — MerleFest is only one week away. As the festival nears, organizers want to remind festivalgoers of a few important details.
Festival gates will open at 1:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, Sept. 16, and 9:30 a.m. on the following three days. All attendees and participants will be required to show one of the following two options along with festival admission passes to enter the festival:
Proof of full vaccination. Attendees can present their vaccination card, a paper photocopy or cell phone photo of their card as proof of vaccination when they arrive at the festival. Photos/photocopies must show the full card and be legible.
If attendees have not been vaccinated or do not have a vaccination card, they must show a printed or digital copy of a negative COVID-19 test performed on them within 72 hours of the time of entry.
Once they have shown a copy of their vaccination card or a copy of their negative COVID-19 test result, attendees will be issued a “Well wristband” identifying that they have met the safety criteria for entry into the festival. Festival organizers ask that attendees do not remove this wristband until the festival is over, as this will be good for the entire time they are at the festival. If a wristband is lost or removed, the attendee will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test again.
The festival strongly recommends that those needing a COVID-19 test get the test before arriving at the festival. Advance planning will save time and avoid waiting in lines. Additional information on all festival protocols can be found by visiting www.merlefest.org.
Due to unforeseen circumstances, Milk Carton Kids and We Banjo 3 will no longer be performing at MerleFest and will be replaced in the lineup by Shawn Colvin and Gangstagrass, respectively. Shawn Colvin, along with David Childers, will replace Milk Carton Kids as judges in the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest.
Additionally, Andy May’s annual MerleFest Acoustic Kids Showcase will no longer be held for the health and safety of its young participants.
“We are very sorry to have to let you know that we have decided we must cancel all Acoustic Kids Showcases scheduled for fall 2021," Andy and Lauren May said in a statement. "This was not an easy decision. However, in light of the uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 outbreak; out of concern for everyone's health and well-being (including our own); and following our doctor's emphatic advice, we see no viable alternative.”
In between musical sets, the Shoppes at MerleFest is a centrally located shopping village of commercial vendors, official MerleFest memorabilia, and services such as first aid, lost and found, and internet access. Tickets for this year’s festival may be purchased at www.merlefest.org.
