BOONE — The memorial service for George and Michelle Ligon will take place on May 8 at 2 p.m. at Boone United Methodist Church, according to Jenkins Funeral Home in Newton.
Information on how to send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of the couple can be found at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net/send-flowers.
An online guestbook can be found at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net.
The Ligons were found dead inside their home at 553 Hardaman Circle on April 28. Two Watauga County Sheriff’s deputies, Sgt. Chris Ward and K9 Deputy Logan Fox, discovered the bodies of the Ligons upon entering the home.
After the deputies discovered their bodies, a nearly 13-hour standoff ensued with local law enforcement agencies as the alleged suspect, the couples son and step-son, was still inside the home. Both deputies and the suspect also died during the incident.
Michelle Ligon previously worked for the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and the Watauga County Tourism Development Authority. George Ligon is listed as a branch manager of the Terminix in Boone, and had been with the company for more than 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.