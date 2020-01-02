MEAT CAMP — A 92-year-old man died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem on Dec. 21 after he was involved in a rollover wreck four days prior.
N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper M.S. Drake said he received a call at 12:05 p.m. on Dec. 18 about a Ford Ranger that had traveled down an embankment in the 1200 block of Hopewell Church Road. Watauga Medics, Meat Camp Fire, the Watauga County Fire Marshal’s office and Watauga Rescue also responded to the scene.
The driver — Bernard Hardin Greene of Meat Camp — was still inside the vehicle when crews arrived. Drake said Greene was not pinned inside the vehicle, but crews did have to use tools to open the doors to the vehicle to assist Greene out of the truck. Greene was wearing his seatbelt, and Drake said Greene likely wasn’t driving more than 25 miles an hour.
According to Drake, Greene initially traveled into the ditch on the right side of the road. Once Greene traveled back onto the road, he traveled off of the embankment on the other side and overturned. Greene traveled 182 feet off of the road and rolled one time, Drake said.
Drake said Greene told him that a second vehicle had entered into his lane and he had driven into the ditch to avoid it, but Drake was unable to verify the existence of a second vehicle. Greene was transported to Watauga Medical Center and then transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later died.
