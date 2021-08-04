WATAUGA COUNTY — Boone area residents have spent years following the developments of two asphalt plants in Watauga County, one located on U.S. 421 by Deep Gap and another by Rainbow Trail in Boone. The completion of these two asphalt plants, however, is still not in the immediate future.
Neither facility is set to begin construction soon, according to the Watauga County Director of Planning and Inspections Joe Furman.
Furman said that Maymead Inc. does have a High Impact Land Use Ordinance permit from Watauga County for its property on U.S. 421 but has not applied for their building permit and still must receive other state issued permits before building may begin. According to Furman, Maymead has continued grading that must happen before a building permit can be granted.
Maymead President Wiley Roark said that Maymead plans to begin grading its site on U.S. 421 within the next 30 to 45 days. Ultimately, Roark said that Maymead hopes to have the plant completed and producing by December 2022. The plant will have around 20 employees, Roark said.
In response to community environmental concerns, Roark said that Maymead will be in compliance with all environmental regulations and will be operating a “basically zero emission” facility. He stated that air testing and other environmental impact information are publicly available records.
Meanwhile, Radford Quarries Inc. — owned by Appalachian Materials LLC — continues to be mired in a multi-year court battle over its HILU permit for its Rainbow Trail property. Furman said that he originally denied Radford’s permit request in June 2015 due to “significant non-compliance,” according to the letter issued to Appalachian Materials LLC. The letter stated compliance issues which included lack of driving access, outdoor lighting, design for erosion and sedimentation control measures, among others.
“Court cases have stricken some of the items in that letter but not all of them, and that’s what our appeal is based on,” Furman said. County attorney Anthony di Santi echoed this statement, saying that the permit application did not receive a fully vetted hearing before the Board of Adjustments.
Radford Quarries’ application for a HILU permit did not receive a thorough vetting, according to di Santi. He added that Furman, the county’s planning director, “testified in (the court hearing) that he did not get all the information necessary from the asphalt plant (for the permit) because he knew it was going to be within 1,500 feet of the Margaret E. Gragg Education Center.”
The Margaret E. Gragg Education Center was the center of previous court hearings which decided that the center was not, in fact, an education facility and subsequently did not preclude the issuance of a HILU permit, according to di Santi.
Di Santi said that the county argued to the Superior Court judge that “he needed to remand it back to the Board of Adjustments and back to the planning director to start the (permitting) process again,” however, “he disagreed and issued an order directing the Board of Adjustments to issue the permit.” The county has appealed this decision to where it now sits waiting to be tried in the North Carolina Court of Appeals.
The hearing for this appeal, di Santi said, will take place in the spring of 2022. Despite repeated attempts by the Watauga Democrat, Radford Quarries Inc. did not provide a comment about its pending court case by presstime.
(1) comment
“basically zero emission”
It's an asphalt plant. It's literally hydrocarbons. This is 100% BS.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.