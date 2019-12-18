BOONE — After serving on the Boone Town Council since 2001, Lynne Mason spent her last meeting as a council member on Dec. 17.
The newly elected Boone Town Council members took their seats during the meeting, ending the tenure of Mason and the first term of Marshall Ashcraft — both of whom did not seek re-election.
“It has been both an honor and a privilege to serve our community,” Mason said. “I’m just in awe with the Boone community’s confidence and trust in letting me serve for 18 years. I look forward to continuing ways to stay involved with the community that I’ve grown to love with a commitment to continue to make it a great place to live.”
Mason and husband Andrew moved to Boone in 1995. Later, Mason became employed with New River Behavioral Healthcare. It was during this time that a rezoning request came before the Boone Town Council involving a mobile home park on Blowing Rock Road. Through her duties at New River, Mason said she worked with several families living in the mobile home park who were worried about displacement.
That began Mason’s involvement with supporting affordable housing in the community, as she worked with the mobile home park residents to advocate for themselves. While the property was ultimately rezoned, Mason said she helped to coordinate organized relocation for the families.
Mason then served on the Boone Area Planning Commission for a year starting in 2000. Mason said soon after community members urged her to run for the Boone Town Council. She added that she was at a place in her life that she had the time for it, and thus embarked on her first campaign. Knocking on lots of doors, Mason said she met with tons of people.
Mason was elected to the Boone Town Council on Oct. 9, 2001, according to the Oct. 10, 2001, edition of the Watauga Democrat. She ran alongside four others — two incumbents and two other challengers — for three council seats. Mason was elected to the council alongside incumbents Loretta Clawson and Dempsey Wilcox. These three were joined by Graydon Eggers — who was elected to the position during the same time to fill the unexpired term of the late Jimmy Smith — as well as Dana Folk.
At that time Mason was elected to a two-year term, and went on to serve a total of five terms. She said she continued to run for re-election because she cared about the community and had a desire to balance responsible development while protecting the community’s character and quality of life.
“Effective public policy is about making decisions that are going to be in the community’s best interest,” Mason said.
Simultaneously, Mason served for 12 years as the executive director of the Hospitality House, until 2014.
One of the first challenges Mason faced on the council — and one of the accomplishments of which she is most proud — was the adoption of a steep slope ordinance. The ordinance addressed development on steep slopes and was prompted by the development above Walmart as well as a landslide at White Laurel.
Mason mentioned other achievements of the council during her tenure, including the town’s purchase of the Appalachian Theatre for preservation, passing standards to protect the character of downtown, protecting the livable nature of neighborhoods, adoptions of the pedestrian and bike plans and initiating a fare-free bus transportation system. Additionally, the Boone water intake project was one Mason said she still stands behind, saying it was needed to meet Boone’s future water needs.
Of all the council decisions that Mason supported, she said it was conversations involving the building of The Standard that she now looks back on with skepticism. She said while the project brought some benefits in the form of stormwater management, she isn’t sure it fits with the character of Boone. It was The Standard that helped put height requirements for new development into perspective for Mason based on community input and dialogue.
The Boone Town Council spent its Dec. 16 meeting discussing the very topic of height requirements, and Mason said the council finalized some updates to town ordinances and additional Unified Development Ordinance amendments.
“It’s been a full agenda,” Mason said. “I’ve been busy up until the very end.”
Mason said she understands the council will have to “wrestle with” public policies when it comes to height requirements, as she understands that with limited land in the mountains, buildings typically need to build upwards. She said these conversations need to be had while ensuring development fits the community’s character.
Going forward, Mason had a list of issues she hopes the council will discuss. These matters include workforce/affordable housing, stormwater management as a result of climate change and town growth, an update of the town’s comprehensive plan and additional sidewalk and bike lane improvements. Mason added that she felt fortunate to have started work on initiatives to aid in combating climate change, and that the council going forward should continue the work.
Mayor Rennie Brantz has worked alongside Mason on the town’s council since he was first elected in 2005. He said Mason is always prepared and brings good ideas, and that she is knowledgable and caring. He said her departure from the council is a great loss, as Mason tended to serve as a historian of past council actions to help guide the current council.
“She was really a model of a councilperson in so many different ways — from the way she treated people, the ways she contributed, to the ideas she’s brought forward,” Brantz said. “She’s been a wonderful person to work with. It’s been one of the most rewarding cooperations that I’ve experienced.”
John Ward, Boone’s town manager since 2014, said he has appreciated Mason’s openness, her ability to tackle tough issues and her persistence on the matters that she took to heart. He added that Mason had worked tirelessly on transportation-related issues, especially when it came to bicyclists and pedestrians.
“She’s made an overall lasting impact during her time of service that the community will continue to see as we move forward with a lot of different plans that were adopted during her time on the town council,” Ward said.
Advice Mason has for incoming council members is to commit time to read meeting materials, because “to be effective you need to ... understand the issues before you.” She said it’s important to understand all sides of an issue that comes before the council in order to make policies that are in the best interest of the community.
Additionally, she said it was important for council members to learn about the legislative process, understand the role of the town’s Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment as well as how to work well with community members.
“It’s been a journey,” Mason said. “I’ve learned so much along the way.”
The decision to not run for a sixth term came with careful thought and consideration, Mason said. With two adult children and five grandchildren, Mason said she felt this is the time in her life that she needs to be available for them. Additionally, she mentioned a planned brewery expansion project for Lost Province Brewing Company — the business she co-owns with her husband — that will need her attention.
“The town council meetings are frequent and long,” Mason said. “I had to carefully consider whether I could commit the time required. With these other important needs in my life, I decided it’s time to focus on those right now. I also know never to close doors. I don’t know what the future will hold.”
Mason said she is sure she’ll find some way to stay involved in the community; in the short term, she said she might join a couple local committees that are doing important work. She said she plans to take a couple weeks off, and then will re-evaluate what she can do to maintain some involvement. For now, she hopes to enjoy more of the outdoors as well as do some traveling.
