BOONE — Watauga County Fire Marshal Taylor Marsh announced on Friday, April 23, he will be stepping down after Friday, May 7, to take a job at the state-level. Marsh has served as the fire marshal in the county since 2016.
“I have accepted a position with the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal,” Marsh announced in an email. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here and getting to work with each of you. I feel this is the next step to take in my life and career, and although there is some nervousness about it, I also look forward to the future.”
Marsh will be taking a role as a fire investigator in the western part of North Carolina, a job he called the right fit.
“Really the job is just going out and assisting the local people, like the job I’m in right now,” Marsh said. “I would be going out and just assisting local people with fires that they need help with or just need an extra set of eyes on.”
Marsh compared the position to the duties of a fire marshal, but on a larger scale as his jurisdiction will include North Carolina areas west of N.C.-I77. He added that when the job opened it presented the opportunity to increase his role while not having to move away from Watauga.
“If that job had said you’re required to live in Raleigh, then I probably wouldn’t have ever been interested,” Marsh said. “We’re kind of rooted here; I’m glad that it gives me the option to stay here.”
Marsh’s time as the fire marshal followed the December 2014 retirement of his father, Ronnie Marsh — who had held the position from 1992. Steve Sudderth then served in the position after serving as assistant fire marshal to Ronnie Marsh since 1992; Sudderth was in the fire marshal position from early 2015 through his retirement in December 2016. Subsequently, Taylor Marsh — who was serving as the assistant fire marshal under Sudderth — was hired to the position.
While the search begins for Marsh’s replacement, Assistant Fire Marshal Jay Kerley will take over Marsh’s responsibilities in an interim role. Emergency Services Director Will Holt said the search should not take too long, expecting a “couple of weeks” at most.
