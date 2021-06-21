BOONE — At the corner of North Depot Street and Queen Street now stands a marker commemorating an important part of Boone and Watauga County's history, the Junaluska community.
The marker was unveiled in a ceremony on Saturday, June 19, the first time Juneteenth was celebrated as a federal holiday. According to the White House, President Joe Biden signed S. 475 — the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act— into law on Thursday, June 17, which designates Juneteenth National Independence Day as a legal public holiday.
Following the American Civil War, freed slaves in the Watauga area began to coalesce on the slopes of Howard’s Knob, forming a tight-knit community that would be known as Junaluska. As the years went on, the area transformed from a handful of farms to a fully-formed community featuring Black-owned businesses and neighborhoods.
However, as Boone expanded and Watauga changed into what it has become today, Junaluska members relocated and the community was blended into the county seat. Even as time passed and Junaluska grew smaller, its history and importance remained.
After years of work between the Boone Historic Preservation Commission and the Junaluska Heritage Association, it was announced in 2020 that a historical marker would be placed in Boone to shed light on the contributions of the Junaluska community.
After a welcome from Boone Mayor Rennie Brantz, Pastor Mike Mathes of the Boone Mennonite Brethren Church gave the ceremony’s invocation.
"I thank God that there's been so many that have come from the Junaluska community that have been my mentors," Mathes said. "So many godly men and women make up the Junaluska community here in Boone that have certainly touched so many lives across this great world."
Boone Historic Preservation Commission Chair Eric Plaag was the next to speak, detailing some of the Junaluska community’s history and noting that the ceremony taking place on Juneteenth was no coincidence.
"Juneteenth festivities have long celebrated not only Black independence, but also Black culture, Black history and Black pride," Plaag said of the holiday, which commemorates the news of emancipation reaching slaves in Galveston, Texas, in 1865, two years after slavery had been abolished in the United States. "But, it would be a mistake to assume that the freedom of 1865 for the Black and mixed-race residents of the Junaluska hillside meant freedom as most of us understand that word today. Freedom in 1865 was not the same as equality and certainly not the same as equity. Freedom itself was not a great leveler. Freedom from enslavement did not, in and of itself, undo the effects of the preceding 246 years of chattel slavery on American shores. Another 156 years later, I'd argue that those effects still linger in the present day experiences of many people of color, including those living right here in Boone."
Plaag noted the marker commemorates the hardships that members of the Junaluska community fought through, but also celebrates their strength.
"The residents of Junaluska endured countless indignities and injustices beyond the obvious inequities of living in a white dominated, often segregated and deeply prejudiced county," Plaag said. He listed known incidents of discrimination and racially-motivated violence, such as in 1932, when a warrantless door-to-door search resulted in the lynching of two Junaluska residents as they tried to flee.
"All of these injustices came even as the Junaluska community sent at least seven men to serve in World War I and at least another 23 to serve in World War II, risking their lives for American democracy and its unfulfilled promises of equality, endurance and persistence," Plaag said.
The final speaker was Roberta Jackson, a founding member of the Junaluska Heritage Association.
“On behalf of the Junaluska community and the Junaluska Heritage Association, I would like to thank you for this honor,” Jackson said. “We are delighted that the town of Boone and the Historic Preservation Commission have chosen to recognize our community. Since the founding of the Junaluska Heritage Association, we have worked hard to bring greater recognition to the Junaluska community.”
The blue and yellow marker not only describes the community’s existence and history, but notes, “despite the injustices of segregation and racial inequality, the Junaluska community remains a cohesive and vibrant part of Boone’s historical, economic and social development.”
For more information about the Junaluska Heritage Association, visit www.junaluskaheritage.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.