CALDWELL — A man was declared dead at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 after being on the run following an officer-involved shooting with Caldwell County Sheriff’s personnel earlier that morning.
According to Caldwell County officials, a Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call in the early hours of Dec. 19 to assist Hudson Police with a traffic stop. During the stop, an assailant fired on officers several times. No law enforcement personnel were injured, Caldwell officials stated.
Watauga County law enforcement were advised that afternoon to be on the lookout for 28-year-old Kentrey Marquis Witherspoon. Watauga scanner traffic stated that Witherspoon was armed and dangerous and advised officers to proceed with "extreme caution."
Once being located by North Carolina Highway Patrol while patrolling the area in Lenoir, Witherspoon fled while firing on officers, according to Caldwell officials. Witherspoon fled into the Kincaid Plant 6 at 2644 S.W. Norwood St. in Lenoir after being located on Shasta Drive in the Joyceton Community.
Caldwell officials stated that the plant was successfully evacuated with all employees exiting safely under cover of law enforcement.
"After a lengthy period of negotiations with the suspect, the negotiations failed and the suspect was engaged by the U.S. Marshals," stated Caldwell officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.