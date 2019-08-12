LINVILLE FALLS — On Friday, Aug. 9, at approximately 6:28 p.m., National Park Service dispatchers received a report of a single motor vehicle accident near Milepost 306 at the Grandfather Mountain Overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
NPS Rangers, along with local law enforcement and rescue personnel, responded to the scene to find a single occupant of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, Kurt Klein, age 61, of Duluth, Ga., was pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminary investigations indicate that Klein was traveling northbound when his vehicle left the roadway and crossed over into the Grandfather Mountain Overlook parking area, where it struck a tree. No additional details are available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.