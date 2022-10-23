A recent image from Half Moon Overlook, one of several overlooks located at Grandfather Mountain. An adult male died as a result of an accidental fall from an overlook on Sunday morning, Oct. 23, according to a release from Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.
Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
LINVILLE — A man's body was recovered by emergency personnel at the base of a cliff at Grandfather Mountain after a call was dispatched from the mountain at approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, reporting a missing person. The individual had last been seen at one of the park's overlooks, according to a release from Landis Taylor with Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.
The body was recovered following a search and, according to Avery County Sheriff's Office, the incident appears to be an accidental fall that resulted in a fatality. Authorities also noted that nothing indicates anything other than an accident, and investigations are ongoing regarding the incident. The name of the victim had not been released as of Sunday evening.
Agencies responding to the incident included Linville Central Search and Rescue, Linville Volunteer Fire department, Avery County Emergency Management, Watauga County Emergency Management, Avery County Sheriff's Office, Grandfather Mountain State Park and Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation staff, according to the release.
"This was an isolated occurrence, and Grandfather Mountain continues to operate under normal park hours," the release stated. "The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is deeply saddened by today's incident and extends thoughts and prayers to all those affected."
