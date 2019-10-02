BOONE — A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged by Boone Police in September on charges of assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, felony assault by strangulation, felony second-degree forcible sex offense and false imprisonment.
Tremaine Eugene Simpson, of Boone, was arrested on the first three charges on Sept. 2 and then given the last two charges on Sept. 17. He has an Oct. 8 court date for all of the charges. Each of the five charges stem from an Aug. 30 incident against one alleged victim. According to Boone Police, the two knew each other.
According to Simpson’s warrant for arrest, he allegedly struck a woman in the face, pulled her hair, placed his knee to her stomach, bit her nose, threw a vase at her leg and caused red marks around her neck using his hands. Additionally, Simpson is alleged to have pressed a knife against the woman and threatened to stab her.
The second warrant for arrest reports that Simpson allegedly intentionally and unlawfully restrained the woman and engaged in a sex offense against the alleged victim’s will.
Simpson was ordered to not have contact with the victim and to not possess any firearms, according to his conditions of release order. He was given a $10,000 secured bond for the first set of charges, and $25,000 for the second set.
