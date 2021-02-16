BOONE — On Friday, Feb. 12, Boone Police Detective Jake Harkey arrested Claude William Clark, 54, of Boone, and charged him with breaking and entering Saint Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, according to Boone Police.
Clark was given a $20,000 secured bond and assigned a court date of March 23.
The incident stemmed from a breaking and entering that occurred in June, 2020, in which a suspect allegedly entered a window at the church and took a tabernacle located inside. The tabernacle is described as an ornate gold colored metal container with a cross at the top approximately two to three feet tall that weighs roughly forty pounds, Boone Police stated.
The Boone Police Department stated that although a suspect is in custody, the tabernacle taken from the Church has not yet been located.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the tabernacle is asked to call High Country Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900.
